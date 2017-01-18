K9 sniffs out meth, marijuana and heroin

Three Colorado Springs, Colorado residents were arrested in Medina County on drug charges over the weekend.

Jamie L Matthews and Timothy L. Murriel, both 35, and Brian Mackes, 47, were arrested during a traffic stop after K9 Blek alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

While working as part of the Medina County Criminal Patrol Task Force, Officer Ryan Gibbons stopped Matthews Grey 2004 Volkswagen for an equipment violation, on I-71. While talking to the occupants, Officer Gibbons noticed several criminal indicators that lead him to look beyond the violation.

A search of the VW uncovered various sealed compartments and numerous cell phones. Inside those compartments Officer Gibbons found 472 grams of methamphetamine, two pounds of marijuana, and 25 grams of heroin all with an estimated street value of $35,350.00. Also found in a compartment with the meth was $3,200 cash.

All three men were all charged with felony drug abuse heroin, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in marijuana and trafficking in methamphetamine.

