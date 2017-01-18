Body washed ashore of Lake Erie Saturday ID'd

Body found on the shore of Lake Erie (Source: WOIO)

Body that washed ashore in Lake Erie identified as Roger Burton. (Source: Coast Guard)

The Ashtabula County Coroner says the body that washed ashore Saturday, Jan. 14 has been identified as Roger Burton of Fairport Harbor.

The 55-year-old went missing on November 6, 2016 when his 18-foot boat capsized.

Burton's cousin, who was also on board, survived the incident.

The Coast Guard covered 134 square nautical miles searching for Burton.

Burton was identified through medical hardware in him and dental records.

Burton's body was found about 300 yards west of the PA state line. His remains were located by a man walking along the beaches of Lake Erie.

