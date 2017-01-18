LIST: Is your neighborhood safe? Cleveland's most peaceful communities

State Senator Matt Dolan highlighted a recent report listing the seven safest and most peaceful places to live in the Cleveland-area.

The Chagrin Falls Republican is proud because six of them are communities he represents as part of Ohio's 24th Senate District.

"As a State Senator, I am proud to represent the safest and most peaceful communities in the Cleveland-area," said Senator Dolan. "I look forward to working with our community leaders as they build from this achievement."

According to the report, the seven safest and most peaceful places to live in the Cleveland-area include:

1. Chagrin Falls

2. Olmsted Falls

3. Cuyahoga Falls

4. Strongsville

5. Brecksville

6. Broadview Heights

7. Solon

"Our local leaders should be commended for their efforts in helping to make our communities safer places for residents to live, work and raise their families," said Senator Dolan. "Adequately equipping law enforcement, investing in our students and classrooms, as well as creating an environment that encourages job creation are all factors that can be attributed to safer communities."

The list is based on crime information from SafeWise, FBI reported crime statistics, and Movoto as well as other factors, including access to recreational opportunities.

To read the full report CLICK HERE.

