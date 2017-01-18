3 Louisville teachers suspended in wake of strike

A teachers' strike in Louisville, Ohio has been over for weeks, but now the district has decided to lower the boom on several of the teachers for what they're accused of doing before the strike.

Three teachers have been suspended without pay, pending termination. They're accused of deleting thousands of files from their school-issued computers prior to the strike.

The suspension is the first step in terminating them. The teachers are entitled to a hearing before an independent referee.

A press release from Louisville City School District Board of Education says, in part: "At the hearing, the teachers will have an opportunity to present testimony, evidence and raise any defense they wish to assert. The process may take several months to complete. Therefore, the board is not at liberty to discuss this issue. The Superintendent made this decision only after a thorough investigation, discussion with the teachers involved, consideration of other options, and with the concern for the best interests of the district."

Seven others are on paid administrative leave pending a final decision.

"I had two daughters of my own that graduated from the high school, I have one grandson at the high school, two grandchildren at the middle school, one at North Nim -- and it's just crazy what's been going on and I feel for the teachers," said Tammy Sherrod. "I really do."

Sherrod said she just wants all the teachers back in their classrooms.

During the weeks-long strike, students and parents joined the teachers on the picket line. Parent Dannielle Lerario lives in Louisville and has children in the system.

"They shouldn't be penalized, because they've already been penalized enough," she said.

Lerario is ready for all of this to be over.

"I think it has already been resolved, and they should just let it go now and get back to teaching the kids," she said.

Ken Willett, a father of several kids in the Louisville School District, finds it difficult to side with one side over the other. Willett, a financial advisory in Louisville, has friends in both camps.

“I would hate to see any of them lose their jobs, but I also understand that there were some things done that probably hurt our students in the meantime,” he said.

