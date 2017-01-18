Police looking for the man who robbed Children's Optical in Cleveland

Photo of the suspect who robbed the Children's Optical in Cleveland (Source University Heights Police Department)

The University Heights Police Department is looking for the man who robbed Children's Optical on Warrensville Center Road this past December. UHPD said the incident happened between Dec. 9 - Dec. 12.

Video captured shows a white male wearing a red hat and a red plaid jacket walking through the store. The suspect hides his face from the cameras which leads investigators to believe the suspect knows where the cameras are.

Police also believe he is familiar with the building. If anyone has any information about the suspect you are asked to contact the University Heights Detective Bureau at 216-932-8799.

