Toledo man gets life for stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in Cuyahoga Falls

A Toledo man was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole for the murder of a Cuyahoga Falls woman in August of 2014.

Jeffrey Conrad, 46, was convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend, 40-year-old Amanda Russell, over 50 times on Aug. 28, 2014. Russell was found in the backyard of her Cuyahoga Falls home by her teenage daughter.

Conrad was arrested after leading Cleveland MetroParks rangers on a chase which ended in Lake Erie, where he was eventually captured after dropping a murder weapon in the water.

He was convicted of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, felonious assault, violating a protection order and domestic violence on Oct. 26. He received an additional three years on top of his life sentence for violating the protection order.

Conrad was also sentenced to an additional eight years in prison for assaulting an inmate at the Summit County Jail in November of 2014. He attacked Dennis McClelland with a wooden plunger handle he had broken off and hid. McClelland suffered several gashes to his head and neck and was hospitalized for a brief period of time.

