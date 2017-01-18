Shelby Miller trains for the Cleveland Marathon: Week 1

The Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon is 18 (short) weeks away! I've been asked to post about my training leading up to the race, which I'm happy to do because I know this will help me stay accountable.

This will be my fourth marathon, and my first one outside of Nashville. I ran the Nashville Run, Rock & Roll marathon in 2014, 2015 and 2016 - the races were hilly, humid & hot! But, also FUN (once they're over).

Pre-workout smoothie!



Frozen cherries + 1/2 banana + spinach + protein powder + flaxseed + Greek yogurt + almond milk ???? pic.twitter.com/gdLjJkagXd — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 17, 2017

Technically, marathon training started Monday. I'm following (but slightly modifying) the Hal Higdon Intermediate 1 marathon training program.

This week includes cross training, a few shorter 3 to 5 mile runs, and a longer run, which is 8 miles this week. I'm also going to add in some weights, which I've never incorporated as part of marathon training, but I've read it'll help in the long run (literally).

I'll be posting updates weekly. If you're training for the marathon or the half marathon, or just want to follow along, I'd love your feedback! Feel free to follow me on Twitter @ShelbyMillerCBS and on Facebook @ShelbyMillerCleveland19.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.