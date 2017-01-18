Hit-and-run driver that killed a former Cleveland police officer sentenced

A former Cleveland police officer was killed in a hit-skip crash on the east side on Aug. 3, 2016. (Source: WOIO)

Porsha Harris was sentenced Wednesday to nine months house arrest and nine months probation.

Harris plead guilty last month in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to hitting and killing a motorcycle rider and then fleeing the scene. The accident happened on E. 71st Street on August 3, 2016.

The rider, Shani Dizard, 41, was a former Cleveland Police Officer who was fired in 2013 for stabbing her boyfriend. He survived. In April of 2016, an appeals court ruled that she could have her job back.

