Mentor dive team demonstrates what goes into a recovery operation on Lake Erie

The exhausting search for wreckage and remains from the Cessna that went down in Lake Erie has been called off because of deteriorating conditions. Those conditions so poor, it was deemed unlikely that further remains would be found.

Jen Picciano went diving in the cold Lake Erie waters today with the Mentor Fire Department's Dive Team to get a first hand look at what the search crews were up against.

On a windy January day, the dive team from the Mentor Fire Department unloads their gear and gets ready for their monthly drill. It keeps their skills sharp and allows them to practice search patterns. On Wednesday they made shore dives at Mentor Lagoons.

Top side, there's a tether who controls the movements of the diver.

"They have headsets on to communicate pretty much like we're communicating right now. They can say go left, go out further, surface, hug the bottom," said team member, Jerry Craddock.

They work in a grid or in arcs to hover over the bottom looking for what they're searching for, and using buoys to mark where they've been.

Back up communications are Morse code style rope pulls. One tug for "I’'m ok," two for "more line."

"If the diver gives the tender three rope pulls, that says I found the object that I've been looking for."

Four pulls indicates trouble. Conditions were cold, but made more bearable by dry suits. Visibility was down to just a couple of inches.

"There's a lot of silt down there and very fine particulate. So as soon as that gets kicked up, it covers the entire front of your mask. It really is a veil of darkness that covers the mask as you try to move around," said one of the dive team members.

This group is regularly called upon for mutual aide, to locate victims of an accident, assist in search and rescue operations, and even hunt for evidence in criminal cases.

You can watch the Facebook Live below to see one of the divers "rescue" Jen in the water.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.