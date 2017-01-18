Red Cross looking for blood donors after severe shortage

The Red Cross said they are in need of blood donations after 300 blood drives across 27 states had to cancel because of bad weather. The American Red Cross is urging eligible blood and platelet donors to help restock their shelves to overcome the shortage.

More than 10,500 blood and platelet donations went uncollected after the cancellations. The hospital patients still rely on the transfusions.

How to make an appointment to give blood

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App

Visit redcrossblood.org

Call 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767)

Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

