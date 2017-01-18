Case Western graduate students organize Women's March in Cleveland

Claudia Pasmatsiou and Laura Johnson are two women on a mission. In the last few weeks, they've organized the Women's March on Cleveland.

The event is designed to send a bold message to Donald Trump and the new administration.

Pasmatsiou and Johnson are both graduate physics students at Case Western Reserve University and said it's important for people of all backgrounds to come together in solidarity. They feel the rhetoric of the election cycle was divisive to numerous groups of Americans including women, immigrants, and members of the LGBTQ community.

"Women face a lot of issues, issues with reproductive rights (and) equal pay," Pasmatsiou said. "This event started as a women's march, but it has grown to something bigger. We are not only fighting for women's rights, but we're fighting for human rights in general."

Pasmatsiou and Johnson said other causes included fighting for paid paternity leave, religious freedoms and gay rights.

"We'd like to send a message to the new administration on their first day in office, that we will stand for human rights and women's rights and try to protect these," Johnson said. "For us personally being women in science, (we) really want to promote science education and try and get other women interested in science."

The Women's March on Cleveland is Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers and guests will meet at Cleveland's Public Square and march through the streets of downtown.

A number of guests are scheduled to speak including:

Mallory McMaster - Outreach and advocacy coordinator at Preterm in Cleveland

Ohio Representative Nickie Antonio (D) District 13

Marchers, here and at events around the country, also vow to raise their voices to protect diversity in areas of race-relations, health and safety.

"I as a gay man want to raise awareness really with all groups," said Ben Kuznets-Speck.

Kuznets-Speck is also a student at Case Western Reserve University. He's going to the rally and plans to bring a group of friends.

"I definitely feel that the changes with the new administration that there's going to be a lot of new fights to fight- and that it's important to stand together at this uncertain time." Kuznets-Speck said.

More than 2,500 people have RSVP'd on the Women's March on Cleveland Facebook page.

