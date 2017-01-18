Plan introduced in Cuyahoga Falls to help treat drug addicts

Mayor Don Walters in Cuyahoga Falls is determined to kick the heroin addiction that has spread into communities across the country.

“We’re going to offer hope,” Walters said.

The mayor said users don't want to be an addict, they just need a way out.

“We’re going to provide the hope and help because those are the two things usually lacking,” Walters said.

The plan is pretty simple, those in the community who have called 911 in the past because of heroin related problems, can expect a knock on the door.

“We’re going to go back and visit those people hopefully prior to another 911 call,” Walters explains.

Mayor Walters argues the heroin problem needs to be treated like any other crisis or emergency.

“If we had a tornado in Cuyahoga Falls in our town tonight, I could pick up the phone, and people would swarm into help me. Unfortunately, for this crisis, I can’t pick up the phone. It’s so wide-spread, there’s no one swarming in,” Walters said.

This program won’t cost taxpayers at all. The teams are made up of emergency responders already on-duty who have volunteered to help in the program.

