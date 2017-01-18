Pee wee football coach charged with hitting child

A pee wee football coach now faces criminal charges for punching an 11-year-old boy.

This happened on Oc. 29, 2016 at Frontier Park in Elyria after a pee wee football game.

Police say David Kelly ran onto the field and hit the child in the stomach. The victim was not on Kelly's team and parents say Kelly was upset because his team had lost.

Kelly turned himself in to Elyria police Jan. 18.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 25 on the charges of misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.

The 11-year-old boy suffered a broken rib.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.