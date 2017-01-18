Canton man accused of killing his 3-year-old daughter does not plea in court

Mathew Miku did not plea at court on Wednesday, trial starts on Jan. 23 (Source WOIO)

Mathew Miku did not plea at his court appearance on Wednesday. In March Miku was charged with murder and child endangering his 3-year-old daughter Hailey.

Miku's trial begins on Jan. 23.

Ten months ago dispatch received a call regarding an unconscious child at the 1000 block of Dewalt Avenue. Police said Miku called 911 and said he found his daughter, Hailey, dead in her bed. He sounded distraught during the call and said Hailey had fallen on the steps a week ago.

Further investigation led detectives to treat this as a homicide.

Miku was charged with murder (F-1) and child endangering (F-2). His bond was set at $1 million. His live-in girlfriend, 21-year-old Jessica Bender, was charged with child endangering (F-3). Her bond was set at $250,000.

Bender took a plea deal a few months ago and will be sentenced on January 30th, according to her attorney Jacob Will. It is likely she will be called to testify against Mat Miku at his trial.

Police said both suspects were residents at the home.

Hailey's grandparents were devastated when they head the news. They want answers, and most of all, they want justice for Hailey.

"She always had a smile on her face. She was beautiful. She was an angel. There's no reason she had to die like this," said her grandmother Karen Miku.

The last time Karen saw Hailey was in November of 2015.

"I still have gifts from Christmas I should've given her at Thanksgiving. But I thought she would be home for Christmas," said Karen.

Karen said she hasn't seen Mathew in two years.

"We haven't spoken to Mathew in a very long time. We always had problems with Mat. We never stopped loving him," she said.

Karen has so many questions and said no matter what it is, she wants the truth to come out.

"Losing a child, no one should have to go through that. A child you cherish. A gift from heaven. You don't abuse a child, no matter what," she said. "If someone did kill her, they need to pay to the fullest of the law. There is no excuse. Nobody should be able to get away with killing a child."cl

