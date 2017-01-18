2 wanted, accused of shooting at juvenile - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

2 wanted, accused of shooting at juvenile

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Two people are wanted in Cleveland for shooting at a juvenile.

Police say the incident took place Dec. 8 on the 2000 block of West 105th. Major cross streets in the area are Madison Avenue and West Boulevard.

Jacque Renode and Navi Sanders have been identified as suspects.

