Police search for Geauga County man missing since Dec. 30

Police are looking for a 33-year-old white male east of Chagrin Falls. This is a missing adult case. He was last seen Dec. 30.

Jason Kwaczek has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

He was last seen Dec. 30, around 10:30 a.m. leaving his house on Chillicothe Road in South Russel Village. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue hoodie.

Foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call South Russell police at 440-338-6700.

