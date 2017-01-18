NE Ohio has missed out on almost 2 feet of snow because of warm winter temps

On Tuesday, we set another record for high temperatures this winter. With all the warmer weather, it’s meant rain -- not snow -- for most of Northeast Ohio.

In fact, we haven’t seen snow since Jan. 10 when Cleveland Hopkins reported .9 inches. Since then, it’s been all rain -- and a lot of it.

So much so, we started to do the math. The general rule, according to Cleveland 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicolas, is one inch of rain equals about 10 inches of snow. With that in mind, that means the 1.73 inches of rain we’ve gotten since the Jan. 11 would be 17.3 inches of snow (a healthy amount).

But according to Nicolas, you need to adjust that number a bit because the colder it is, the more snow accumulates. Given that this past week is normally the coldest of the year, Nicolas says that number, in a normal year, would have been more around two feet, or 24 inches, of snow.

