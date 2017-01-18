Akron man admits to selling fentanyl from China that resulted in fatal OD

An Akron man has admitted to selling fentanyl obtained in China that resulted in a fatal overdose, authorities said.

Leroy Steele, 36, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, as well as the distribution of fentanyl.

The fentanyl Steele distributed resulted in a fatal overdose in Akron in March 2015, according to court documents.

Authorities said Steele, Sabrina Robinson, and Ryan Sumlin obtained the fentanyl from suppliers in China and, according to court documents, distributed the drug to people in Akron, Fairlawn, and elsewhere.

“This is another human life lost to opioids brought to Ohio from China,” U.S. Attorney Carole S. Rendon said. “We will continue to push for long prison sentences for drug dealers who kill our neighbors and relatives, while also working to reduce the number of opioids on the street, making treatment more readily available and educating our community about the dangers posed by these drugs.”

Sumlin faces an additional charge of distribution of fentanyl that caused the overdose death. His case is pending.

Robinson has pleaded guilty in the case. Steele and Robinson are scheduled to be sentenced on April 19. Steele may be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

