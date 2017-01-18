Mansfield manhunt underway; 2 men shot to death Sunday morning

Mansfield police are searching for the suspects in the murder of Sherrick Hunter, 28, and Ronald Omar Gayles-Williams, 44.'

Both men were found dead Jan. 15 at 3:29 a.m. outside of 199 Helen Ave.

"We are asking for the help of the community on identifying the suspects in this homicide," stated Lt. Robert Skropits.

Below are surveillance video photos of the possible shooter who was with two other males at the scene of the homicide. The second picture is the back of the Suspect’s jacket.

Anyone who may have information concerning this case please contact Det. Frank Parrella at 419-755-9470 or Det. Bill Bushong at 419-755-9432.

