Troopers save man from heroin overdose at highway rest stop

State Highway Patrol officers saved a man from a heroin overdose earlier this month as his daughter waited inside a nearby rest stop.

Troopers immediately gave the man two doses of Narcan after responding to a report of an overdose at the Interstate 75 rest area in Miami County. His 2-year-old daughter was inside the rest stop as an ambulance arrived and first responders resuscitated the man.

Troopers want to remind Ohio residents that drug abuse doesn't just impact the life of the user.

