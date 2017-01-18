Canton police looking for men who stole gas from a GetGo

Detectives with the Canton Police Department are trying to identify men suspected of using another customer's Giant Eagle advantage card to activate a pump and steal gas from a GetGo.

The incident happened on the 100 block of Raff Road Southwest on Jan. 8, police said.

#ScamAlert: suspects use customer's Giant Eagle advantage card at GetGo gas pump, steal gas, customer charged pic.twitter.com/Bby4hiz83W — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) January 19, 2017

The vehicle is described as a small, green truck. It is possibly a Ford Ranger.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Canton Police at 330-489-3144.

Giant Eagle has released this statement: "We at Giant Eagle and GetGo take all acts of theft very seriously, and are working with the local law enforcement regarding these reported incidents. These acts of fuel theft occur infrequently, and importantly, have no negative impact on the innocent customers inadvertently involved. The Giant Eagle Advantage Card is a convenient tool for our customers to track and redeem various savings opportunities while in our stores and at our GetGo fuel pumps. But, to ensure proper use of one's Advantage Card, we strongly advise against it being shared with anyone but family members."

Gerald Miller said he gives away his Giant Eagle points at the pump sometimes, but now he'll think twice.

"When people do things like that they ruin it for everybody. It makes people a little less generous," Miller said.

Elizabeth Burkhart said it's a reminder that you can't trust everyone.

"Kindness should never go unrewarded, it should never go out of style. You can't really let that stop you, but people need to be smart and vigilant," Burkhart said.

