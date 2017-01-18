Another LeBron James, Jr. highlight reel has surfaced (he's good)

Another one of those LeBron James, Jr. highlight reels has surfaced online, and if you've never seen one before, the kid's got skills.

That is likely a surprise to very few, as his dad is, well, LeBron James.

James, Jr., who appears to be playing guard, has developed a strong crossover dribble:

This isn't the first glimpse we've gotten of The King's kids playing ball, as he's Snapchatted driveway shoot-around sessions with them in the past:

Here's The Chosen One playing high school ball in Akron for nostalgia's sake:

