Flu numbers spike in Ohio; Cuyahoga County sees reverse effect

For the first time this flu season, influenza-like illnesses have become widespread across the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Statewide, officials reported hundreds of new hospitalizations in January. However, workers at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health see a different trend. They said fewer people are being hospitalized this season with the flu compared to years past.

Doctors said this season's flu shot is a successful match.

"We have tested thousands of strains of influenza throughout the state over the last several weeks and they are all matching the strains that we are using to develop the influenza vaccine, so that vaccine is working very well," said Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Frank Esper, MD.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 97 percent of the flu cases reviewed match this season's vaccine.

Another potential reason for the lower flu hospitalizations in Cuyahoga County could be the unseasonably warm weather.

"The temperature is helping with reducing the passage of the flu because people are not in such tight corridors," said Cuyahoga County Board of Health Data Analyst Richard Stacklin.

Still, people are getting sick. Ohio saw a big spike from December to January. During the first week of January, there were 287 new confirmed flu-association hospitalizations across the state. A week before that, there were 157. Since October, there have been a total of 654 flu-associated hospitalizations in the state.

Unlike the rest of the state, in Cuyahoga County flu activity is low. Board of Health workers said there were about 35 people in the hospital last week. Typically, the number is closer to 100 this time of year.

"A lot lower percentage than what we usually see this time of year in Cuyahoga County," said Stacklin.

That could change.

"There's still a lot of flu activity that's going to be coming down the road over the next several months," said Dr. Esper. "We're really at the peak. Now, how high this peak is going to go we still don't know."

Flu symptoms include fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough and fatigue.

Doctors said the virus could last anywhere from two to four days, to about two weeks.

People who get a flu shot and still get the flu tend to have a more mild virus compared to those who don't get the shot. The flu shot takes about two weeks to kick in.

Flu season typically runs from October to the end of April.

