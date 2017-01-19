Governor Kasich is on his way to the inauguration

Ohio Governor John Kasich is on his way to Washington D.C. this Thursday for the presidential inauguration of his former political rival Donald Trump.

While there, Kasich will also meet with GOP Senator John McCain, of Arizona, to discuss national security issues on Thursday and will then join two private round-table discussions with members of Senate committees. One will involve health care, while the other will address energy policy.

Kasich ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, but lost to Trump. He later said that he "cannot stand and should not support" Trump, and instead cast a symbolic vote for John McCain in the election.

However, he also cautioned against state electors voting for him over Trump in protest, saying that it was important that we all come together as Americans behind the new president.

