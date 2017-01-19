Monsters fall to Icehogs 1-0

The defending Calder Cup Champion Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the Rockford IceHogs Wednesday night at The Q by a final score of 1-0 .The Monsters record fell to 17-15-1-3 and remain in fourth place in the AHL's Central Division.
The Icehogs took a 1-0 lead at three minutes of the opening period when Evan Mosley scored on a breakaway. It was his third goal of the year. Jake Dowell and Cameron assisted on the games only goal .
The Monsters and Icehogs play again Friday at The Q at 7:00 p.m.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.