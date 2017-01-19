Progressive Field, The Q ranked among best stadium experiences

Progressive Field and The Q both earned top honors in Scout.com's list of the best stadium experiences of 2016.

The website reviewed 761 different stadium experiences to determine the top 100 in the country, and the homes of the Indians and the Cavaliers both wound up high on the list.

Progressive Field came in 18th, mostly due to its full-HD capable scoreboard, which helps show instant replays and in-game stats and graphics that make sure the whole park knows what's happening. (And can fit 40 school buses on it, in case you were wondering.)

The Q came in 40th due to its modern feel and "progressive arena leadership."

