Wayne County police looking for murder victim's vehicle

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department is searching for homicide victim Jeremy Lesh's truck.

Lesh was found dead in a wooded area in Wayne County on Jan. 15. Deputies said he had been brutally beaten. It is believed he was killed somewhere else and dumped in the woods a day or two before he was found.

The department needs your help finding a pick up truck similar to the one pictured. Lesh's truck license plate number is Ohio plate number GUD7192.

If you have any information on this vehicle please call the Wayne County Sheriff's Department at 1-330-264-3333.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.