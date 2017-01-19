Hearing held for man arrested in Gates Mills home invasion

A hearing was held Thursday for Shaun Corrigan, the 38-year-old man arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and tying up a woman in Gates Mills.

Police say Corrigan kicked open the door of the victim's home on Jan. 6 and choked her until she cooperated. He then allegedly duct-taped her hands and threatened her with a box cutter while leading her around the home gathering money and property.

Before he fled, the victim says he tried to hog-tie her, but ran out of tape.

The victim was able to escape shortly after the suspect left her home to call the police.

Corrigan was arrested on Jan. 17 in Mayfield Heights. Police say he is a heroin addict. He is being held in the Geauga County Jail without bond.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.