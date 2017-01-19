Investigators: Unattended cooking caused fire that killed 4 in Akron

Investigators have determined that unattended cooking caused a fatal Dec. 3 fire in Akron.

Omar Riley, 36, Shirley Wallis, 33, and their daughters, 9-year-old Aniyla Riley and 8-year-old Shanice Riley, were killed when their home caught fire on Tallmadge Avenue.

Inspection of the home revealed heavy damage to the first floor kitchen area at and near the gas stove. The knobs of the stove were completely burned off, and evidence shows one burner was in the "on" position.

"I miss them," said Lisa Kline, who lives across the street. "I just miss them."

Kline's home surveillance camera captured the fire on video. She said she misses seeing the girls come home from school -- the bus dropped them right in front of her house.

"It's pretty sad around here, still," she said. "I still feel bad, I feel really upset that this happened so close to us."

The two girls killed were members of the LeBron James Family Foundation's Wheels for Education program. The Cavaliers player tweeted his condolences after hearing news of their deaths.

Unbelievably saddened to hear the news. My heart hurts… Our family lost two bright, bright stars. #RIP #WEAREFAMILY ?????? https://t.co/2BkjnPl4bF — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 3, 2016

Firefighters say they did not see any smoke detectors, but cannot conclusively determine whether they were present.

Related:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.