22-year-old Notre Dame student sentenced for stealing women's underwear, jewelry

A 22-year-old accused of stealing women's underwear, sportswear and jewelry from laundry rooms and residence halls at Notre Dame College and homes in Westlake and South Euclid was sentenced Thursday.

David Zinram, a student at Notre Dame, allegedly hid the items in the ceiling of his suite. Police recovered 656 items of stolen property, worth approximately $11,818, from his room.

Zinram plead guilty to one count of theft and two counts of receiving stolen property on Dec. 12. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 100 hours of community service and probation.

