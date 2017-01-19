Parents charged in 5-year-old daughter Ashley Zhao's death waive preliminary hearings

The parents charged in connection to the death of their 5-year-old child this month both waived their rights to a preliminary hearing Jan. 19 and both cases have been bound over to the Stark County Grand Jury.

The grand jury will decide what the final charges are, if any, against Ming Ming Chen and Liang Zhao. Chen is charged with murder and Zhao is charged with complicity to murder.

Their daughter, Ashley, was found dead and "concealed" on Jan. 10 at the restaurant on Portage Avenue. Her mother was arrested for murder and her father was arrested for complicity.

Authorities said Chen struck Ashley several times in the head with her right fist before reporting her missing Monday evening. Zhao then found Ashley and noticed green fluid coming out of her mouth, according to officials. He took her to the bathroom to wash it off her face before attempting CPR after noticing she wasn't breathing, police said.

Chen and Zhao also have a 6-year-old daughter, who is in protective custody with Stark County Children and Family Services.

