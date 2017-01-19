Fairview Park police searching for man who robbed convenience store

Fairview Park Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store on Lorain Road.

On Jan. 17, the suspect walked into the store, grabbed a can of pop from a cooler and walked up to the front counter to pay. When the cashier opened the register, he reached into the drawer, took cash and ran.

From surveillance video, the suspect appears to be in his mid- to late-twenties and between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet tall. He had brown hair with a beard and mustache.

Anyone with information should call the Fairview Park Police Department at 440-333-1234.

