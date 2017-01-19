'Keep Giant Eagle open' rally, community forum set for Thursday

Local pastors from around Cleveland, but specifically in Mt. Pleasant, are rallying to keep Giant Eagle in Buckeye Plaza open for business.

Organizers say to lose that grocery store would be devastating in particularly seniors and elderly.

"We are concerned that the citizens of our city have the opportunity to shop at a viable grocery store within the neighborhood where they live, shop, and are raising their families. Many of our seniors walk to this plaza to address their needs, but now with the pending notification of closure, their options are limited," Pastor Jimmy L. Gates of Zion Hill Baptist Church said.

A rally and press conference is set for Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m. in Buckeye Plaza in front of Giant Eagle, located at 11501 Buckeye Rd.

Pastor Gates also stated, "That we are one voice speaking and working together united as clergy to 'Keep Giant Eagle open.'"

Immediately following the rally, the Buckeye Shaker Square Development Corporation will be holding a community forum in partnership with City Council members, community stakeholders and residents.

The forum, which begins at 5:30 p.m., will give the community an opportunity to hear from Buckeye Shaker Square Development Corporation and open a discussion to keep Giant Eagle in the community.

Buckeye Shaker Square Development Corporation is located at 11802 Buckeye Rd.

Councilman Kenneth L. Johnson and Councilwoman Mamie J. Mitchell will be present as well.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.