German Shepherd breeder troubled by alleged abuse on set of "A Dog's Purpose" movie

Video published by TMZ showing a German Shepherd named Hercules on the set of the movie "A Dog's Purpose" is drawing criticism.

On the video, a trainer appears to force the dog into a pool of rushing water to simulate a raging river.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling or a boycott of the movie which is set to open later this month.

Trish Sansbury of Locherie German Shepherds in Cleveland said, "It’s a trainer that was making a mistake. They were doing it improperly."

Sansbury's been breeding and training German Shepherds for decades. She said the dog in the leaked video appears to have not had the right guidance leading up to its role.

"They (trainers) were probably trying to please the film people in my opinion, and they were rushing," Sansbury said.

All of her K9s, including Eddie, know how to swim.

"You teach them to swim slowly- you know with a toy (in) shallow water," Sansbury said. "Everything is a step-by- step process. First you teach him to swim. Sometimes people will use a floatation device for the dog just to get him used to it."

Sansbury said most dogs love to be trained.

"They live for it. They love it. You train them with food, you train them with toys, (and) you train them with excitement," Sansbury said. "It occupies their time. It's almost cruel to not train certain dogs."

The movie 'A Dog's Purpose' opens next week. It follows "Bailey" from birth to death and his reincarnation through different breeds.

Sharon Harvey, president of the Animal Protective League in Cleveland, said the footage is extremely terrifying.

"No animal should be forced to do something that it is scare or terrified to do- and much less for the profit of anybody or for anybody?s entertainment," Harvey said. "This dog clearly did not want to go into that water... Clearly was terrified and then subsequently struggled."

While some are calling for a boycott of the movie, Sansbury doesn't want all trainers reputations to be damaged.

"This does not happen often," Sansbury said. "I personally know people that do have some dogs that have trained for the film industry and they?re fabulous trainers."

Harvey supports those who will boycott the film.

"I think people are going to have opinions about whether or not animals should be used for these purposes period," Harvey said. "However, for animals that are positively trained, are enjoying what they're doing, and there's a bond a relationship between the trainer and the animal- then that's fine."

The film's director, through social media, said a full investigation is underway.



The production company said strict protocols were followed and the German Shepherd is fine.

American Humane, which oversees animal safety on film sets, has suspended a representative who worked 'A Dog's Purpose'. They've hired an independent investigator to "explore" the matter.

