Citizens tip leads to robber's arrest

Nicholas Campbell, 25, Westlake was arrested Thursday morning on a warrant issued by the Rocky River Municipal Court.

Campbell was wanted in connection with the Jan. 3 robbery of the Convenient Food Mart on Detroit Rd.

A tip from a Westlake resident who saw the surveillance pictures on television led to his identification and arrest.

Campbell is in the Westlake City Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

