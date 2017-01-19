Closings mean unclear future for about 120 Giant Eagle employees

A pair of Giant Eagle stores will soon close in Cleveland -- one on Lorain Road on the near-west side, the other on Buckeye Road on the east side. The future of about 120 employees is unclear.

There was a rally at the Buckeye Road location Thursday, where city council members, clergy, and residents gathered to register their displeasure with the closing.

Members of the clergy, the community and city Council standing in front of Giant Eagle demanding the store stays open pic.twitter.com/Emu3Z8hA5Y — Harry Boomer (@HarryBoomer19) January 19, 2017

About 120 Giant Eagle employees may be offered jobs at other grocery store locations after the two Cleveland stores and GetGo gas station close. The Pennsylvania-based grocery chain announced this week the store at 11501 Buckeye Rd. will close Feb. 4 and the store at 13820 Lorain Ave. will close March 4. The GetGo on East 116th Street will close on Feb. 4 as well.

Employees at the pharmacies inside -- as well as the Huntington Bank branch -- will have their routines changed.

Even if employees at the stores themselves are offered jobs at other locations, it won't be close to their neighborhoods. One employee told Cleveland 19 he rides his bike to work and it will be hard for him to get to another store if he's offered another job.

Several Buckeye Road Giant Eagle patrons said Thursday it will be a hardship to shop at other stores.

"It's the only grocery store within a few miles of here," said Aaron Anderson. "So, it's going to be a little difficult with nothing else being here."

Those who gathered Thursday are scheduled to meet next at the Buckeye Shaker Development Corporation to figure out what steps to take next.

"They have a right to be upset, because it's very disrespectful what Giant Eagle is doing," said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

