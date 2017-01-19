Surveillance Pics: Thief makes off with $1,035 worth of stolen glasses

Police are searching for a brazen thief caught on video stealing from a Westlake sunglasses store.

The woman casually walked into the Sunglass Hut in Crocker Park last Thursday.

Surveillance pictures show her inside the store.

She then walks out after taking the glasses.

Police say the four pairs of sunglasses the suspect stole are valued at $1,035.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should call Westlake PD at 440-871-3311.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.