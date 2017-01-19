Police searching for second suspect in Cooley Lounge bartender's murder

Police are searching for a second suspect in the murder of Cooley Lounge bartender Melissa 'Missy' Brinker.

Brinker, 44, was killed while working at the Cooley Lounge on W. 130th Street in Cleveland on Oct. 24. Police say four men walked in and ordered drinks before taking out handguns and forcing everyone to the ground.

When Brinker ran to the rear office and locked the door, the gunmen kicked it in and shot her several times. She died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Another woman, Melissa Mortan, 38, tried to call 911, but was pistol whipped in the head. She survived.

Dana Thomas, 29, was arrested on Jan. 11 in connection with Brinker's death. He is charged with aggravated murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police announced Thursday that they are searching for Dwayne Sims, 21, who is currently on the loose. He will also be charged with aggravated murder.

