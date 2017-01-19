Cleveland's mounted police unit arrives in DC for inauguration

The Cleveland Police Mounted Unit arrived in Washington D.C. Thursday, for Friday's Presidential Inauguration.

The horses are there to participate in Donald Trump’s inaugural parade. They will be among the 8,000 participants to take part in the event.

The Inaugural Committee has said more than three dozen 40 groups, including high school marching bands, will be featured in the parade.

This is the first time in 27 years that Cleveland's mounted unit has been invited to participate.

While in town the horses will be staying at an equine facility in Maryland.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.