Masthead Brewing eyes untapped area of downtown Cleveland

Some of the beers on tap (Source WOIO)

Masthead Brewing Co., which opened in downtown Cleveland this past Tuesday, wants to give customers an experience they can't get anywhere else.

When first entering the building, the bar with local craft brews is up front, with tables to the left and right. The kitchen is to the back left and the brewing tanks are in the back.

The business plans to add an outdoor patio down the road.

A pouring of an IPA at Masthead Brewing, they are located at 1261 Superior Ave. in Downtown Cleveland pic.twitter.com/XvaRTnxC14 — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) January 19, 2017

The 16,000-square-foot building can hold 400 customers at one time, and they employ 32 workers. The flooring is the same flooring from when the facility was a Ford Dealership. The company kept the flooring to pay homage to Cleveland because the city was and is an industrial city.

Founder Frank Luther and General Manager Jeff Draeger chose the location at 1261 Superior Ave. because it's an untapped area of downtown Cleveland. Luther said 30,000 people work or live in a four-block radius of their business.

The menu at Masthead Brewing pic.twitter.com/LI1T4vRUCz — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) January 19, 2017

People have the opportunity to watch the brewing process take place while they drink their beer and eat some pizza.

The menu features house beers, classic cocktails, guest drafts (from local breweries), wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Draeger recommends the Blonde Ale for people who are just getting into craft brews.

A four-beer sampler is available for those who can't decide on just one drink.

Luther and Draeger said the Mortadella Pizza is the most popular pizza item on their menu. It's a white pizza with ricotta, pistachio pesto, and parmesan. The dough ferments for 48-72 hours to create a lighter pizza, they once had a customer order two pizzas for himself in one sitting.

The Wood-Fired Brussels Sprouts is their most popular small plate. It features pancetta, shallots and apple cider vinegar.

Customers favorite small plate at Masthead Brewing: Brussels Sprouts with pancetta, shallots & apple cider vinegar pic.twitter.com/cBOAFifc85 — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) January 19, 2017

Hours:

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday : 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 4 p.m. - 1 a.m.

They will open for lunch in the future.

