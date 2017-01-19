Browns Gregg Williams: 'I had ADHD guys before they medicated them. I medicated them.'

One of the major players in Bountygate is now on the Cleveland Browns payroll and Gregg Williams' explosive attitude is what welcomed reporters to Berea Thursday in his first news conference.

"I had ADHD guys before they medicated them. I medicated them," said Browns Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams.

"The millennials -- they've been enabled their whole life and all of a sudden they don't understand what it is to pay the price to do the things you have to do at the highest level to do it," said Williams. "I can only effect what mom and dad gave them in the gene pool, [about that much], and how I do that is by not accepting what mom and dad says has been all right their whole life."

While the two year New Orleans Saints scandal happened more than five years ago, the topic is still fresh on the minds of everyone in the room.

For his role in Bountygate, Williams was initially suspended indefinitely. During the investigation the NFL found that Williams created the program in 2009 where he and the some of the Saints' players pooled their own money to pay out performance bonuses.

When asked how he's changed since the suspension Williams replied, "We're not here to talk about that, what else do you want to talk about?"

When ESPN reporter Cleveland reporter Tony Grossi pressed again about Bountygate Williams asked, "Is there a quote out there of me ever talking about it? So you want to be the first guy out there that has a quote?"

"I seen quotes from you about it back then," responded Grossi.

"Use that one then," Williams fired back. "Roger [Goodell] and I are very close on the whole thing. There was enough written on it back then, its no part of the Dawg Pound,"

Williams also talked about Browns fans and how he respects their passion. He said he's been hit by things thrown from the old Dawg Pound and he's glad he's on their side now.

Williams also said a big reason he is here is because of his tremendous respect for Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson.

