Johnny Manziel's New Year's resolution? 'Be a good person'

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel took to Twitter on Thursday with a New Year's resolution of sorts.

"Haven't been this happy in a long time, man," he wrote.

He says things are going to change in 2017, and here's exactly how he phrased it:

Haven't been this happy in a long time man. I appreciate all the people in my life who reached out during the truly rough patches in '16 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

No lie.. I was a douche in 2016 I'm just trying to be a good PERSON again#LostInTheSauce — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Nah. Admitting is the first step https://t.co/xyMTqNpnGH — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Have to LIVE these words not just TWEET them ??? — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Manziel burst onto the national sports scene winning the Heisman as a freshman at Texas A&M. He was drafted by the Browns in 2014 and took snaps during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

He was cut in early 2016.

It's been somewhat of a roller coaster ride for the Texas native since, and time will tell if he's going to be his money where his tweets are.

