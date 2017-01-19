Johnny Manziel's New Year's resolution? 'Be a good person' - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Johnny Manziel's New Year's resolution? 'Be a good person'

(Source: AP Images Gene J. Puskar) (Source: AP Images Gene J. Puskar)
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel took to Twitter on Thursday with a New Year's resolution of sorts.

"Haven't been this happy in a long time, man," he wrote.

He says things are going to change in 2017, and here's exactly how he phrased it:

Manziel burst onto the national sports scene winning the Heisman as a freshman at Texas A&M. He was drafted by the Browns in 2014 and took snaps during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

He was cut in early 2016.

It's been somewhat of a roller coaster ride for the Texas native since, and time will tell if he's going to be his money where his tweets are.

