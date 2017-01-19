Cleveland Cavaliers announce new partnership with Uber

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that Uber is now the Official Ride of the team - a new partnership that will provide more game travel options to Cavs fans headed to downtown Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena this season.

As part of the new partnership, there will be a dedicated Uber Pickup Zone in front of Tower City Center on Huron Road. In addition to Cavs games, the new Uber Pickup Zone can be utilized by fans attending all events held at Quicken Loans Arena, including Cleveland Monsters games, Cleveland Gladiators games, family shows, concerts, and other special events. Fans arriving to The Q using Uber will experience the same convenient service with drop off at any entrance to the arena. After Cavs games and other events, Uber requests will be directed to the new dedicated Uber Pickup Zone. This will allow for a safe and more efficient experience finding a ride at the conclusion of an event.

"We are thrilled to welcome Uber to the Cavaliers family and offer our fans a convenient solution to find their Uber driver after an event at The Q," said Shelly Cayette, Cavaliers VP of Corporate Partnerships Marketing & Strategy. "With this partnership we’re making it even easier for guests at The Q to push a button and get a ride."

How It Works:

Fans that request an Uber from Quicken Loans Arena may be directed via the Uber app to the new Uber Pickup Zone located at Tower City Center. For a quick and easy pickup:

Exit the arena to Huron Rd., walk west towards W. Huron Rd. (cross Ontario St.), continue on W. Huron Rd. to Tower City Center.

Continue toward the dedicated Uber Pickup Zone on Huron Rd. in front of Tower City Center.

Fans also have the option to take the covered RTA Walkway located inside Quicken Loans Arena to Tower City. Proceed to street level on W. Huron Rd. The RTA Walkway is open four hours before and three hours after an event at The Q.



The partnership will also include special in-arena perks for fans and exclusive promotions via the mobile app throughout the season. Cavs fans new to Uber can receive $15 off their first ride with promo code CAVS17.



