Warrant issued in GetGo scam

The Canton Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Brian J. Little, II. Little is accused of theft.

Little was identified based on tips from the public.

He's accused of stealing gas from a GetGo.

It happened at the station on Raff Road Southwest on Jan. 8, police said.

In the incident Little was able to convince another person to let him use their Advantage card to get gas. This activated the pump allowing Little to fill up. Little then left without paying.

The investigation is continuing and police say their could be more arrests.

