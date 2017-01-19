Broadview Heights to vote on drone fly-areas

If proposed legislation passes, many area parks would be off-limits for drone enthusiasts.

"I got into drones just as a hobby. I realized the limitless potential you could have, and started a small business," said North Royalton resident Michael Hatch.

Several cities in Northeast Ohio want to limit those possibilities.

"We don't want to have someone flying a drone over a group of small of children and the drone will fall down, and into the midst and harm a small child," said Joe Price, council member for Broadview Heights.

"The technology is getting better every day to preventing issues like that," Hatch argues.

Broadview Heights, North Royalton, and Brecksville are working together to pass similar laws on where drones can and can't fly.

"We want to make sure we protect the safety and welfare of the community, and at the same time we don't want to inhibit commercial community from being able to use it," Price said.

Price says more people have emailed him about the proposed drone legislation than any other proposal. Many are concerned about privacy issues, and cameras recording personal moments.

"People concerned, is the person video taping me, we don't know what they are doing," Price said.

"If you are that scared, then close your blinds. Start there," Hatch said.

Price said in Broadview Heights they may set up areas specifically where drones can fly. He says the Mayor can also declare areas for drones for special occasions.

Broadview Heights will vote on the issue in February.

Cleveland, Aurora, Cuyahoga Heights have all passed laws limited where drones can fly. No drones are allowed with 5 miles of Burke Lakefront Airport and Cleveland Hopkins International.

