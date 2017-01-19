Dog 20 pounds underweight shows up at a Cleveland dog rescue

A severely emaciated dog came to a Cleveland dog rescue on Wednesday night.

The dog's name is Malachi. The 1-year-old weighs 19 pounds -- 20 pounds underweight.

Mutts in a Rut Rescue said they are not sure if he was truly a stray. Malachi is currently under the care of the vet at Mutts in a Rut.

He is dehydrated and anemic. He is being fed multiple small meals throughout the day.

He will move to a foster home once he is feeling better. Anyone who wants to donate to Malachi's care can contact muttsinarutrescue@gmail.com or send a check to Mutts in Rut Rescue PO Box 11135, Cleveland,OH 44111.

You can also call in a donation to the vet clinic on the Mutts in a Rut account 216-252-4500

