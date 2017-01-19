Hubbard Road Meadows to be stripped of adult care license after death of resident

A 54-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with patient abuse, according to Madison Township police.

An investigation began when an 85-year-old woman was taken from Hubbard Road Meadows group home in Madison to the Lake Hospital Madison Emergency Department. She was a resident of the home.

The investigation was aided by group home employees who came forward, and Alice Ramsey was arrested Jan. 13. Ramsey is the administrator of the home.

The 85-year-old died Jan. 17.

Ramsey pleaded not guilty to patient abuse at her arraignment Jan. 13. There's a preliminary hearing Jan. 30.

Police are awaiting the results of the Lake County Coroner's investigation for possible additional charges.

Since the investigation of this incident, families of other residents have come forward with suspicions of prior misconduct at the home. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 440-428-2115.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services has released this statement:

(This department) has been made aware of an ongoing police investigation into allegations of patient abuse due to the death of a resident at the Hubbard Road Meadows adult care facility. As a licensing authority for adult care facilities in Ohio, the department is cooperating with local and state authorities, and based upon our investigation to date, are in the process of revoking Hubbard Meadows' license. Our focus is on ensuring the health and safety of those individuals who remain at the facility. Department staff will continue to visit the location to ensure those needs are being met.

