Lebron & Kyrie named starters for the NBA All-Star game

CLEVELAND, OH

Lebron James and Kyrie Irving have been named starters for the 2017 NBA All-Star game. This year's game will be in New Orleans on Feb. 19. 

The reserves for the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference will be announced on Jan. 26.

