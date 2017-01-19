Woman gets 150 days, probation for stealing $13K from cheerleading association

A woman who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $13,000 from the Mentor Youth Cheerleading Association has been sentenced to 150 days in the Lake County Jail and two years of probation.

Shannon Lewis can get work release if she provides proof of hours on Monday of each week.

She must pay $13,100 in restitution -- $2,700 on Thursday, $2,700 by next month, and $500 per month starting March 1 every month until it's paid off in 22 months.

She can have no contact with victims.

She must notify her current employers of her conviction.

If she violates these terms, she will do 18 months in prison.

The Painesville woman had been charged with grand theft and misuse of credit cards. She was the appointed treasurer for the cheerleading association and served in that capacity between April and June of 2015. Records and other evidence uncovered by authorities showed she made unauthorized charges in excess of $13,000 from the cheerleading account.

