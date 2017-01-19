Video of a Geauga County civil prosecutor getting pulled over for a DUI

A Geauga County civil prosecutor was arrested for drunk driving. Mary B. Matheny was pulled over on Nov. 19 on Route 306 and Tulip Lane.

Matheny was charged with driving under the influence and driving in marked lanes.

Her. Jan. 9 pre-trial was continued and there is no next court date. She entered a not guilty plea.

Matheny is Chief of the Civil Division of the Geauga County prosecutor's office.

